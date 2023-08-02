Optimism has released the Superchain Fauc-et, allowing developers to utilize on-chain reputation data for obtaining up to 20 times the testnet ETH using on-chain identities or social authentication via GitHub.

According to Odaily Planet Daily News, Optimism has launched the Superchain Faucet, which enables developers to use on-chain reputation data to obtain up to 20 times the testnet ETH. In addition to social authentication through GitHub, Superchain Faucet also allows developers to authenticate using their on-chain identities.

Currently, the Superchain Faucet supports OP Goerli and plans to expand to other OP Chains in the future, including Base, ZORA NETWORK, PGN, and upcoming Superchain partners. Superchain Faucet now supports identity verification through Optimist NFT and plans to support WorldID in the future. This release highlights Optimism's commitment to providing developers with innovative tools and expanding the robustness of its ecosystem.