HEX token, created by Richard Heart who faced previous SEC allegations, is no longer available for trading on Uniswap and is believed to be officially removed from the platform's front end.

According to Wu Blockchain, the HEX token, developed by Richard Heart, has been removed from the Uniswap trading platform. Heart has a controversial history, having been previously sued by the SEC for allegedly selling unregistered securities. The removal of the HEX token has raised suspicions as it is no longer available for trading on Uniswap and appears to have been officially taken down from the platform's front end.