Total transaction volume for the Ethereum NFT Marketplace in July was recorded at $568 million, the lowest since November of the previous year. Additionally, the number of unique addresses involved in Ethereum NFT transactions dropped to 107,000, marking the lowest point within the past two years. When it comes to OpenSea, the number of unique addresses participating in monthly transactions has fallen to 64,600, which is also the lowest in the past two years, excluding OpenSea Pro.