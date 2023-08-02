The weekly trading volume of Uniswap on Ethereum has reached $5.57 billion, but remains markedly lower than previous years, according to data from Glassnode.

Glassnode reported in a tweet that the current weekly transaction volume for Uniswap on the Ethereum network is $5.57 billion, a figure that is still significantly lower compared to previous years. In early 2023, trading volumes of Liquid Staking Tokens (LST) and meme tokens surged but eventually faded over time. The recent uptick in interest surrounding Bitcoin ETF filings and the Ripple case verdict has not led to a noticeable increase in Uniswap trading activity.