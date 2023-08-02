Justin Sun, Tron blockchain founder, has acquired 5 million CRV tokens from Curve Finance founder Michael Egorov's wallet in a bid to protect against a potential bad debt situation, with the purchase amounting to over $2.3 million.

Founder of Tron blockchain, Justin Sun, has purchased 5 million CRV tokens at an average price of $0.4 per token, amounting to just over $2.3 million in an over-the-counter (OTC) transaction. Sun acquired the tokens from Curve Finance founder Michael Egorov's wallet as a protective measure against a possible bad debt scenario. The liquidation price for Egorov's loan is at $0.37, which is below the purchase price paid by Sun. Following Sun's transactions, other DeFi players also bought discounted CRV tokens via OTC trading.