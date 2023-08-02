Nonprofit organization Glo has launched Glo Dollar, a stablecoin backed by fiat currencies and low-risk securities, with generated yield directed towards charitable efforts to alleviate extreme poverty.

Glo, a nonprofit organization, has introduced a new stablecoin called Glo Dollar, which maintains a 1:1 peg against the US dollar, backed by fiat currencies and low-risk securities. What sets Glo Dollar apart is its philanthropic focus, as the interest earned on its backing assets generates yield used to support charitable work aimed at reducing extreme poverty.

Co-founder Jasper Driessens envisions people using Glo Dollar as an alternative to traditional fiat accounts for savings and daily transactions, maximizing the yields generated for Glo's charitable objectives.

To ensure regulatory compliance, Glo has partnered with Brale, a stablecoin infrastructure company holding the required US money transmitter licenses. The success of Glo Dollar will depend on its adoption by both crypto and non-crypto users attracted to the philanthropic mission.



