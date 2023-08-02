Jack Dorsey expresses his willingness to cooperate with Coinbase on creating an open Internet currency transmission protocol, provided the company focuses more on Bitcoin and Layer 2 technology.

According to Foresight News, a tweet from CEO Jack Dorsey revealed his interest in working with Coinbase to develop an open Internet currency transmission protocol that remains independent from individual, corporate, or governmental control.

This announcement follows Dorsey's prior inquiry about Coinbase's seeming disregard for the Bitcoin Lightning Network payment solution. In response, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong explained that the company is working on the best approach to incorporate the Lightning Network while expressing full support for the development of Bitcoin payments.

