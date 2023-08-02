The circulation of Aave's native stablecoin, GHO, has exceeded 10 million since its Ethereum mainnet launch on July 15, according to Etherscan and Dune data.

According to the Block Beats, Aave's native stablecoin GHO, which was launched on the Ethereum mainnet on July 15, has reported a circulation exceeding 10 million tokens. According to data from Etherscan and Dune, the current circulation stands at 10,624,072 tokens. The decentralized stablecoin GHO has experienced significant growth since its introduction, showcasing strong adoption in the market.



