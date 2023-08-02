The Abracadabra community, issuer of MIM algorithmic stable currency, has successfully passed a 100% supported proposal for adjusting the interest rate of CRV cauldrons.

Odaily Planet Daily News reported that the Abracadabra community, responsible for issuing the Magic Internet Money (MIM) algorithmic stable currency, has put forth a proposal to adjust the interest rate of CRV cauldrons. The proposal received unanimous support and has been approved.

The proposal aims to address the large CRV risk exposure currently faced by the protocol by applying collateral-based interest rates to the two CRV cauldrons. Upon implementation, all interest will be directly deducted from the collateral of the cauldrons and promptly transferred to the protocol's treasury. This will increase the reserve coefficient of the Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO). Once in the treasury, the collateral can be traded on-chain or converted to MIM through one of Abracadabra's on-chain partners.