The Bank of England has chosen Sarah Breeden, an official of the bank and member of the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) working group, to replace Jon Cunliffe as Deputy Governor when his term concludes. Breeden's appointment will be effective from November 1, 2023.

Upon taking her new position, Breeden will serve as a member of the Committee on Financial Policy, Monetary Policy, and Prudential Regulation. Her responsibilities will include establishing links between financial stability and monetary policy.

