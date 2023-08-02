Ripple has released its Q2 2023 XRP market report, revealing that the company held over 5.5 billion XRP as of June 30th, with 41.9 billion XRP locked in ledger custody.

According to the 2023 Q2 XRP market report released by Ripple on August 2nd, the company's XRP holdings are categorized into two groups: XRP stored in wallets and XRP held in ledger custody locks. The vast majority of XRP released to Ripple each month is returned to custody, as Ripple cannot access the XRP in the custody lock until its monthly release for the next 42 months.

As of March 31, 2023, Ripple held a total of 5,506,585,918 XRP, while 42,800,000,013 XRP was held in ledger custody. By June 30th, 2023, Ripple's total XRP holdings grew to 5,551,119,094, with 41,900,000,005 XRP in ledger custody.