With less than 10 hours remaining until the 2023 Litecoin (LTC) halving event, the block reward will be reduced from 12.5 LTC to 6.25 LTC per mined block, making it the third halving in the cryptocurrency's history.

According to Tokenview data, the Litecoin (LTC) halving is just around the corner, with fewer than 10 hours left until the event takes place. The countdown indicates there are 223 blocks remaining before the block reward is reduced from 12.5 LTC to 6.25 LTC.

Litecoin experienced its first halving on August 25, 2015, when the block reward was cut from 50 LTC to 25 LTC. The second halving occurred on August 5, 2019, bringing the reward down to 12.5 LTC. The upcoming halving marks the third such event in the history of Litecoin, following a schedule that occurs approximately every four years.