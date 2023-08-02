Non-profit organization Glo has announced the launch of its regulated stablecoin, Glo Dollar, backed by fiat currencies and low-risk securities, aiming to maintain a 1:1 peg with the U.S. dollar and eventually become a universal stablecoin.

Odaily Planet Daily News reports that non-profit organization Glo has launched the regulated stablecoin Glo Dollar on August 2. Similar to major stablecoins like USDC and USDT, Glo Dollar maintains a 1:1 peg with the U.S. dollar and is backed by fiat currencies and low-risk securities, including U.S. Treasuries.

Co-founder Jasper Driessens revealed that Glo Dollar would initially be paired with USDC on Polygon's Uniswap and Ethereum, with plans to extend to more chains and platforms over time. The ultimate goal is to make Glo Dollar a universal stablecoin. Income generated through the interest earned on Glo Dollar's backing assets will be used for charitable work intending to alleviate extreme poverty.

Driessens also disclosed that the group is currently testing various encrypted debit cards alongside stablecoins.

