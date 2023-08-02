In a collaboration between CNBC and independent market research firm Statista, Binance has been listed among the world's top 200 fintech companies in the digital assets category, highlighting the exchange's strength in the market.

CNBC and Statista have compiled a comprehensive list of the world's top 200 fintech companies, which includes Binance in the digital assets category. The selection criteria for these companies, from diverse finance-related sectors, were based on key performance indicators such as the total number of users, volumes, and revenues. The chosen firms were split into nine categories: neobanking, digital payments, digital assets, digital financial planning, digital wealth management, alternate financing, alternate lending, digital banking solutions, and digital business solutions.

Despite facing regulatory challenges, Binance has continued to innovate and retain its position as the largest crypto exchange worldwide. As a major supporter of ventures focusing on Web3 technology, Binance's inclusion in the top fintech companies list demonstrates its resilience and commitment to the digital assets market.

In addition to crypto giants such as Binance and Coinbase, Statista has also identified Cayman Islands-based crypto exchange BitMart and nonfungible token marketplace OpenSea as top fintech companies operating in the digital assets category.