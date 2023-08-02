Polygon Labs has initiated a proposal to deploy the MakerDAO lending protocol, Spark Protocol, to Polygon zkEVM, employing Chainlink Price Feeds for oracle needs and planning to support the platform in August.

Foresight News reports that the Polygon Labs team has proposed deploying the MakerDAO lending protocol, Spark Protocol, on the Polygon zkEVM (Zero-Knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine) at the MakerDAO Governance Forum. According to the proposal, Spark Protocol currently utilizes Chainlink Price Feeds to fulfill its oracle requirements. Polygon Labs is in discussions with the Chainlink Labs team and aims to support Polygon zkEVM by August.

The proposal states that the initial online collateral will include WETH, wstETH, and DAI. To kickstart liquidity, the minimum target size for DAI liquidity is set at $500,000. Polygon Labs plans to determine the size of additional initial grants to help bootstrap Spark Protocol's development on the Polygon zkEVM platform.

