DeBank data reveals that Curve founder Michael Egorov has repaid more than $17 million in stablecoin loans, improving his loan health slightly. However, Egorov still faces nearly $90 million in outstanding debt across various platforms.

According to Odaily Planet Daily News and DeBank data, Curve founder Michael Egorov has managed to repay over $17 million in stable currency loans, showing a marginal improvement in his loan status. Egorov still has a significant amount of debt to pay, including $60 million in Aave stablecoin loans, $12 million in Abracadabra stablecoin loans, and around $8 million in Inverse stablecoin loans. Furthermore, Egorov has a $9 million loan with an interest rate of up to 85% on Frax (Cointelegraph).

Recent news from chain analyst Ember reveals that, as of press time, the Curve founder has sold a total of 54.5 million CRV tokens in exchange for $21.8 million in funds. The CRVs were sold to various entities and addresses, including 12.5 million to DWFLabs, 3.75 million to Huang Licheng, 2.5 million to Cream.Finance, and others to multiple addresses with different prefixes.