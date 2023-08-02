The Abracadabra community, issuer of the algorithmic stablecoin MIM, has released a new proposal for interest rate adjustments for CRV cauldrons. The voting deadline is set for August 3, and the proposal aims to reduce CRV risk exposure and adjust collateral-based interest rates.

The proposal highlights the protocol's significant exposure to CRV risks and suggests applying collateral-based interest rates to the two CRV cauldrons. After the rate increase reduces Abracadabra's total CRV exposure from borrowed MIMs to approximately $5 million, all proceeds from the strategy will be held in vaults. These proceeds will be used to mitigate DAO risk linked to CRV-related liquidity conditions.