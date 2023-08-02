Shanghai has announced plans to build a blockchain infrastructure by the end of 2025, aiming to connect with Hong Kong and Singapore for use in various sectors, including digital assets, transportation, IoT, supply chain finance, and carbon management.

China's financial hub, Shanghai, has revealed its intention to establish a city-wide blockchain infrastructure by 2025, with plans to connect it to Hong Kong and Singapore for use in various fields. The sectors to be served by the proposed blockchain network include digital assets, transportation, industrial internet-of-things (IoT), supply chain finance, and carbon management.

While the government report did not mention the investment amount, the plan consists of constructing a blockchain network and dedicated computing power clusters to support Shanghai's overall blockchain goals, spanning local government affairs, public services, and real-world economy applications.

The plan was drafted by the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatization with the ambition of making Shanghai a global leader in digital-based economies. Other Chinese cities, such as Beijing, have also announced their plans to develop blockchain infrastructures.

