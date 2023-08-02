Michael Egorov, Curve Finance founder, has been offloading some of his DeFi positions to pay off debt; however, concerns have been raised about the liquidity sources involved. Egorov sold around 50 million CRV tokens at a below-market rate, with some buyers raising questions.

Wintermute CEO Evgeny Gaevoy expressed concerns about the "questionable" nature of some entities involved in the transactions. Despite repaying portions of his debt, Egorov still owes large sums: around $60 million in stablecoins on Aave, $12 million on Abracadabra, $8 million on Inverse, and a $9 million loan on Frax with an 85% interest rate.