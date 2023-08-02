DeFi risk manager Gauntlet has launched a proposal within the Aave community, recommending the CRV LTV of Aave V2 on Ethereum be set to 0 to prevent additional CRV collateral borrowing due to the recent decline in CRV liquidity. The voting deadline for the proposal is August 5.

