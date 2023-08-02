Chain detective ZachXBT reported that North Korean hacker organization, Lazarus Group, has recently amassed $290 million in funds stolen on the blockchain from various sources, such as Harmony Protocol, Atomic Wallet, CoinsPaid, and Alphapo.

ZachXBT further stated that stolen funds from such attacks typically end up on OTC exchanges operating on the Tron blockchain. As entities around the world work to address security vulnerabilities in cryptocurrency-related platforms, the activities of malicious groups like Lazarus Group continue to pose a significant threat.