South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Upbit has announced a temporary suspension of QTUM deposit and withdrawal services, effective August 9, 2023 at 00:00 KST, due to a QTUM wallet upgrade.

During this time, the deposit return process will also be halted temporarily. Upon completion of the wallet upgrade, Upbit will resume all QTUM deposit and withdrawal services. The exchange has warned its users that deposits might experience delays after the suspension due to potential network congestion and apologizes for any inconvenience caused.