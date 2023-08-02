Bloomberg's Senior ETF Analyst, Eric Balchunas, reveals that six companies are currently applying for Ethereum futures ETFs, indicating growing interest in the cryptocurrency market.

According to Eric Balchunas, a senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, six companies are now seeking approval to launch Ethereum futures ETFs. The firms in question include Volatility Shares, Bitwise, Roundhill, VanEck, Proshares, and Grayscale. The move by these companies showcases increased interest in Ethereum and a desire to provide clients new investment vehicles within the evolving cryptocurrency market.

As the cryptocurrency sector continues to mature and regulatory frameworks develop, an expansion of Ethereum futures ETFs could signal increased institutional interest and investment in the Ethereum ecosystem.