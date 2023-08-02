In Wednesday morning trading in Asia, Bitcoin, Ether, and most top ten non-stablecoin tokens experienced gains. BNB led the winners, propelled by Binance's relaunch in Japan. Meanwhile, Bitcoin maintained its ground above the $29,000 support line despite recent events affecting the crypto space.

According to Forkast News, on Wednesday morning, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ether, and most other top ten non-stablecoin tokens demonstrated resilience by posting gains in Asia trading hours. Bitcoin's price rose above the $29,000 support line, reaching $29,440.29, while its 30-day average price volatility reached its lowest point since October 2016.

Key Highlights:

- Binance's BNB token led the winners, rising 2.36% to $247.07, in part due to the relaunch of Binance in Japan.

- Litecoin rose 1.61% to $93.65 ahead of its first halving event since August 2019.

- Despite the recent Curve Labs hack and US Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, Bitcoin maintained relative price stability.

The total crypto market capitalization increased slightly by 0.06% in the past 24 hours to $1.18 trillion, and trading volume surged by 30.09% to $37.11 billion.