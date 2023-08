Binance has announced the removal and termination of trading on several spot trading pairs, taking effect on August 4th, 2023, at 03:00 (UTC).

Spot Trading Pairs:

- ATA/BUSD

- BNT/BUSD

- COS/BUSD

- DF/BUSD

- DOCK/BUSD

- OSMO/BUSD

- STRAX/BUSD

- XNO/BUSD