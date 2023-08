Prominent crypto artist Beeple recently purchased CryptoPunk #4593 for 113.69 ETH, equivalent to $212,934.55.

According to Odaily Planet Daily News, on-chain data reveals that 11 hours ago, renowned crypto artist Beeple acquired CryptoPunk #4593 at a price of 113.69 ETH, or approximately $212,934.55. This transaction demonstrates the continued interest and demand for crypto art and highlights the popularity of CryptoPunks within the NFT market.