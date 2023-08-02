Bitget Research Institute reports that asset inflow in the Base cross-chain bridge plummeted by 92.7% due to events related to the $BALD token and LeetSwap, significantly affecting L2 network Base TVL and on-chain activity.

Following recent events involving the $BALD token and LeetSwap, Bitget Research Institute discovered a sharp drop in L2 network Base TVL, falling from $41.2M to $7.18M in just two days, equating to an approximately 82.5% decrease. Concurrently, the daily net inflow of assets across the Base cross-chain bridge experienced a 92.7% decline, and on-chain activity saw a reduction of approximately 79.4%.

