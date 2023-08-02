NFT sales in July amounted to approximately $492 million, with Ethereum chain-based sales comprising 55% of that total, according to CryptoSlam data.

CryptoSlam's recent data reveals that NFT sales reached $492 million in July, with the Ethereum chain accounting for a significant 55% of the total sales, exceeding $270 million in value. Other notable players in the NFT market include the Bitcoin chain with $64.92 million in sales, followed by Solana ($37.61 million), BNB ($24.58 million), and Polygon ($23.43 million).

These figures demonstrate the growing popularity of NFTs and highlight the continuing dominance of the Ethereum blockchain in the NFT market, despite increasing competition from other networks.