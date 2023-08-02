European crypto ETP provider CoinShares experienced a 33% year-on-year (YoY) increase in total revenue, reaching £20.3M ($25.9M) in Q2, while posting a quarterly profit of £5.3M ($6.76M), contrasting with a loss of £0.60M ($770,000) a year earlier.

According to recent a report publissed by CoinTelegraph, , CoinShares reported strong financial results for Q2. The provider's management fee income fell 25% YoY to £10.6M ($13.52M), while its capital market business income from trading and other activities amounted to £10M ($12.76M). These factors contributed to a YoY increase of 33% in total revenue, which reached £20.3M ($25.9M).

CoinShares currently manages approximately £2.1B ($2.68B) and, in addition to ETP management fees, the company actively engages in the DeFi, staking, and lending businesses. It generated nearly £9M ($11.48M) in revenue from these ventures in Q2, compared to £5.7M ($7.27M) in Q2 2023. Revenue from liquidity provisions, however, decreased by 89% YoY to £200,000 ($260,000), which the company attributed to a massive outflow of funds from its Bitcoin ETP.



