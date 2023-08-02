ZachXBT, a blockchain detective, has tweeted that Twitter user @MichaelRazum's address may be connected to the recent attack on the JPEG'd Curve pool, urging them to contact the JPEG'd team.

Odaily Planet Daily News reported that blockchain detective ZachXBT has identified Twitter user @MichaelRazum's chain address as potentially linked to the recent attack on the JPEG'd Curve pool. ZachXBT has requested @MichaelRazum to get in touch with the JPEG'd team to address the matter.

According to information from 0xQuit, @MichaelRazum has been involved in contributing to the web3py and Bancor protocols, but has shown inactivity on GitHub for an extended period. As investigations continue into the attack, it remains to be seen whether this connection will provide crucial information to help resolve the issue and implement proper security measures to prevent future attacks.

