MicroStrategy, the publicly traded business intelligence company, has announced the acquisition of an additional 467 Bitcoins to its holdings. This brings the company's total cryptocurrency holdings to 152,800 Bitcoins. The move underlines MicroStrategy's ongoing strategy to accumulate and hold Bitcoins as part of its corporate treasury, signaling continued confidence in the digital asset's long-term value.
MicroStrategy Adds 467 Bitcoins to Its Holdings
2023-08-01 20:22
Most Recent
