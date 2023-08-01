NFTGators reports that Nvidia, Apple, Adobe, Autodesk, and Pixar Animation Studios have formed the Alliance for OpenUSD, aiming to advance the development of 3D graphics standards in the metaverse. OpenUSD, an open data format developed by Pixar, enables graphic artists to collaborate on large-scale 3D animation projects. The alliance will work with the Joint Development Foundation to standardize this technology, fostering its widespread adoption in metaverse-related projects. Apple has recently launched the Vision Pro AR/VR headset and collaborated with Disney to enhance fan experiences with popular film and TV characters.