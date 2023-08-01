According to MetaNews, the third halving of Litecoin, a well-established cryptocurrency launched in October 2011, is scheduled to occur on August 2, 2023. This event will reduce the miner block reward from 12.5 to 6.25 Litecoin per transaction block, impacting the dynamics of the cryptocurrency.

Litecoin has recently experienced a surge in usage as a crypto payment option. Data from BitPay Stats indicates that Litecoin transactions accounted for nearly 35% of all cryptocurrency payments in June, overtaking Bitcoin as the leading payment cryptocurrency. This growth has solidified Litecoin's position in the crypto payment landscape.

Halvings are a critical component of the Litecoin system, occurring approximately every four years or after every 840,000 blocks. These events help manage inflation and increase the coin's scarcity, potentially leading to a rise in value over time. Past halvings have shown price rallies leading up to the event, followed by substantial pullbacks.

As the third halving approaches, market experts are focused on its potential impact on Litecoin's price. According to crypto analytics platform Santiment, Litecoin holders are expected to trade between $9.5k and $950k, indicating a bullish sentiment in the market.

Long-term predictions for Litecoin following the halving event remain optimistic, with some analysts forecasting a potential price increase to $134.57. Additionally, social engagement within the Litecoin community has experienced significant growth, leading to increased participation from traders and investors.

The third halving event for Litecoin marks a major milestone in the cryptocurrency's development. Enhanced by its growing prominence as a leading payment method, the halving is expected to inject new market dynamics and spark interest from crypto enthusiasts, investors, and analysts worldwide.

