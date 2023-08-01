Binance has announced that its Auto-Invest feature now supports $FDUSD, enabling users to invest automatically in this digital asset. Auto-Invest provides a simple way to grow users' cryptocurrency portfolios by automating investments in their preferred tokens at pre-selected intervals and amounts.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Binance Auto-Invest Now Supports $FDUSD
2023-08-01 20:06
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
