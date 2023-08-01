Decrypt reports that Nvidia researchers, in collaboration with Tel-Aviv University, have introduced Perfusion, an innovative text-to-image personalization method that offers creative flexibility while maintaining the core identity of personalized concepts. Unlike its competitors, Perfusion has a compact size of 100KB and requires just 4 minutes of training time.

The key idea behind Perfusion is "Key-Locking," which allows the AI to link new concepts to a more general category during image generation. This technique prevents overfitting and enables the AI to generate creative variations of a concept while retaining its essential identity.

In addition to supporting natural interactions between multiple personalized concepts, Perfusion provides users with a way to control the balance between visual fidelity and textual alignment during inference by adjusting a single 100KB model. This approach reduces the necessity for retraining while offering optimal customization suitable for specific user needs.

Nvidia claims that Perfusion outperforms leading AI art generators such as Stability AI's Stable Diffusion v1.5, the newly released Stable Diffusion XL (SDXL), and MidJourney in terms of efficiency and alignment to prompts. The small size of Perfusion also represents a significant advantage compared to other methods, which can add hefty data sizes to applications.