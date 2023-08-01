According to CryptoMarketCap, the Bank of Korea has identified Jeju, Busan, and Incheon as potential sites for testing its central bank digital currency (CBDC) in a "private target CBDC test bed." The bank will choose one of these regions for public testing of payments and distribution while collaborating with franchises that can accept CBDC payments.

The CBDC regional closed tests will resemble the current local currency program, which functions as a basic income and relief payment solution in parts of South Korea during the COVID-19 pandemic. All three locations have existing local currency schemes with fewer "technical barriers" compared to the envisioned CBDC.

Jeju's large population contributed to its selection for the pilot program. Numerous South Korean banks are also exploring stablecoins as potential alternatives to CBDCs for efficiency purposes