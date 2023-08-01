According to Decrypt, Kyle Davies, co-founder of the collapsed crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, has renounced his American citizenship and maintains that he is not subject to US court jurisdiction. Davies became a permanent resident of Singapore in 2017 and relinquished his American citizenship upon marriage, as Singapore prohibits dual citizenship.

Three Arrows Capital declared bankruptcy last year after investing clients' funds in several new crypto ventures, notably the failed crypto project Terra. Liquidators have demanded $1.3 billion from Davies and co-founder Su Zhu, alleging that they continued leveraging despite the firm's insolvency.