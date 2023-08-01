K33, formerly known as Arcane Research, has reported that Bitcoin's 5-day volatility has now fallen below that of Nasdaq, S&P 500, and gold, sparking discussions about an imminent "eruption" in market activity. The latest data suggest a potential shift in the asset's trading pattern, as investors and analysts closely monitor the state of cryptocurrency markets during this period of low volatility.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Bitcoin's 5-Day Volatility Dips Below Major Indices and Gold, Report Indicates Potential Eruption
2023-08-01 18:51
Comments 5
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top