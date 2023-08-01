According to a recent Bloomberg report, GameStop Corp. has decided to cease its support for cryptocurrency wallets, citing "regulatory uncertainty" as the reason behind the move. The video-game retailer will remove its iOS and Chrome Extension wallets from the market on November 1.

The decision reflects GameStop's shift away from its recent crypto strategy, which was introduced by Chairman Ryan Cohen as an attempt to expand digital services and revive the company. Despite launching an NFT marketplace a year ago, GameStop has not mentioned NFTs or crypto in recent investor calls.