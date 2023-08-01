CoinGape reports that Shibarium, a Layer-2 blockchain, is gearing up for the next stage of innovation and expansion, as lead developer Shytoshi Kusama hinted at an upcoming partnership with Bad Idea AI (BAD). As part of the new development phase for SHIB, the collaboration is expected to play a crucial role, with the integration of AI technology and solutions likely to support Shibarium's advancement and user experience.

The launch of Shibarium aims to address scalability issues experienced by the Ethereum network, paving the way for faster, more cost-effective transactions and contributing to the growth and success of the ecosystem. Crypto enthusiasts have expressed excitement about the potential of this partnership.

