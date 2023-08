Cryptopolitan reports that Tether has issued a warning following a phishing attack that resulted in the theft of $20 million USDT. The zero transfer phishing scheme deceived users into transferring their funds to the attacker's wallet. In response to the incident, Tether has taken action by blacklisting the attacker to prevent further damage.

Users are advised to remain vigilant and take necessary security precautions to protect their digital assets from potential phishing attacks.