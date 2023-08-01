CertiK has pinpointed six wallet addresses implicated in the Curve security incident that occurred on July 30th. The attack, which exploited vulnerabilities in Vyper programming language versions 0.2.15, 0.2.16, and 0.3.0, left several Curve pools susceptible to reentrancy attacks. The breach affected $69.3 million, with white hats returning $16.7 million and approximately $52 million lost.

The pETH-ETH-f pool was targeted by the attackers, with one wallet successfully exploiting the vulnerability to acquire over $11.4 million worth of WETH before a front-runner executed their transaction first.

