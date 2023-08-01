According to Decrypt, the creators of Ordinals, a Bitcoin-based protocol for inscribing NFT-like assets on the Bitcoin blockchain, announced the establishment of a nonprofit organization to support the protocol's development. Surpassing 21 million inscriptions to date, Ordinals has emerged as an innovation hub within the crypto realm.

The California-based Open Ordinals Institute will fund the core group of developers behind the protocol, headed by its pseudonymous lead maintainer, Raph. The nonprofit will enable capital allocation and donations while maintaining neutrality and avoiding profit incentives. Pending IRS approval, the development team will also become eligible to receive tax-deductible contributions