The personal information of former Voyager Digital clients may have been exposed during the cryptocurrency lender's ongoing bankruptcy procedures. As reported by Tree News, customer details surfaced in a data leak. Voyager Digital filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection following its collapse in 2022, resulting from the terraUSD (UST) crash and 3AC's failure to repay loans.

At its height, Voyager Digital boasted 3.5 million users and $5.9 billion in assets, primarily comprised of retail investors holding less than $10,000 on the platform. The company suspended "trading, deposits, withdrawals, and loyalty rewards" on July 1, shortly before filing for bankruptcy protection.