According to a recent report by Blockworks, Utopia Labs has unveiled a new product enabling businesses to send USD Coin (USDC) directly to any US bank account. The solution is built on Safe, a decentralized custody protocol and asset management platform on Ethereum. By collaborating with Bridge, Utopia Labs bypasses the intermediary process, streamlining transactions. Potential use cases for the product include venture capital funds transferring USDC to portfolio companies and DeFi projects off-ramping on-chain revenue.