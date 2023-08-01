VentureBeat reports that Bitcoin's value has dropped to a six-week low, subsequently causing a decline in crypto stocks on Tuesday, in the wake of a federal judge expressing skepticism on a split-decision in the ongoing SEC lawsuit against Ripple Labs. Bitcoin's market capitalization has fallen 1.8% to $28,790, while Coinbase shares have dipped 7.4%. Bitfinex analysts, however, maintain their bullish outlook for Bitcoin's on-chain metrics despite the recent downtrend.

Additionally, other tokens such as Curve Finance's CRV have experienced declines due to concerns surrounding a $168 million lending position held by Curve founder Michael Egorov.

