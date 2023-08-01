U.Today reports that the recent hack of decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Curve Finance has adversely impacted multiple blockchains in the Web3.0 ecosystem, particularly Ethereum. Since the Curve attack became widely known, Ethereum's total value locked (TVL) on its Layer 1 network has experienced an approximate 8% decline, amounting to a loss of roughly $3.55 billion.

Curve's TVL on Ethereum accounts for a substantial portion of the decrease. Although the Curve Finance exploit represents a significant setback for the DeFi community, it poses no major threat to Ethereum itself. Other protocols can help bridge the gap and enhance Ethereum's liquidity in the wake of Curve's hack.