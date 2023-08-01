Bitcoinist reports that Shytoshi Kusama, the creator of Shiba Inu, has extended an invitation to Elon Musk for the forthcoming Blockchain Futurist Conference in Toronto, Canada. The event will feature the unveiling of Shibarium, Shiba Inu's layer 2 blockchain, as well as the presentation of the completed Worldpaper outlining all SHIB-branded projects for the wider crypto community.

Kusama reveals promising indicators for the launch of Shibarium at the conference, signifying a major step forward in Shiba Inu's quest to establish a comprehensive, community-focused blockchain ecosystem. Furthermore, Kusama disclosed plans to mint the remaining supply of BONE tokens and renounce the BONE contract, preventing additional minting and allocating a significant share to validators in the upcoming blockchain system.