LeetSwap, the largest decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Base chain, has addressed the attacker responsible for stealing funds from the platform. In a tweet, LeetSwap proposed a deal, permitting the attacker to retain 50 ETH if they return the remaining stolen funds to the LeetSwap deployer wallet. In exchange for the attacker's cooperation, LeetSwap has pledged not to bar them from using the Base bridge. The platform's proactive attempt to resolve the issue highlights its commitment to safeguarding user assets and maintaining the integrity of the Base ecosystem.