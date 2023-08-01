According to Cointelegraph, a judge has granted Terraform Labs permission to subpoena information from FTX Trading and FTX US in an ongoing FTX bankruptcy case. This development will aid Terraform Labs in its defense against allegations of fraud leveled by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The subpoenas aim to gather evidence related to digital wallets utilized by short sellers connected to FTX entities around May 2022.

FTX debtors consented to the court order without raising formal objections, and any production resulting from the subpoenas will adhere to the terms of the Protective Order entered in the SEC Action or any confidentiality agreement established between the Debtors and Terraform Labs.